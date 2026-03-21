WATCH: Hawkeyes talk win over Fairleigh Dickinson

It was far from a perfect showing, but the Hawkeyes are advancing on in the NCAA Tournament. They led by as little as a single point in the middle of the fourth quarter, but outscored FDU 14-5 down the stretch to close out a 58-48 win. With the win, Iowa moves to 27-6 overall and will face Virginia on Monday in the Round of 32.

After the win, Kylie Feuerbach, Taylor Stremlow and Ava Heiden spoke during the open locker room session. They each shared their thoughts on the win, what they felt like could have been done better, if they felt any pressure in the second half and more. Each of them also spoke about the quick turnaround to preparing for Virginia and how that could be beneficial.