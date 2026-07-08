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Hawkeye Report Basketball

WATCH: Iowa Men's Basketball scrimmages in front of the media

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Kyle Huesmann@HuesmannKyle
6h
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Last summer, it was all about everything that was new with the Iowa men’s basketball program. New players, new staff and lot to learn. Fast forward to now and there’s a completely different vibe around the program. Coming off a run to the Elite Eight, the Hawkeyes return ten players from last year’s team, and the coaching staff is now in year two. There are big shoes to fill with Bennett Stirtz off to the NBA, but this team is focused on turning last season’s run into the standard, rather than a one-off occurrence.

On Thursday the media was granted access to about 30 minutes of practice and there was plenty worth watching, as the Hawkeyes got up and down the floor, scrimmaging for almost the entirety of the open portion. HawkeyeReport recorded about 15 minutes of scrimmage footage.

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