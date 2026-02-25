WATCH: Iowa WBB senior media availability

Another year and another senior class is set to depart. This one is special, not only for the part they played in the Hawkeyes consecutive Final Four runs, but for how they’ve helped usher in a new era of Iowa Women’s Basketball. Everyone expected the program to fall off when Caitlin Clark graduated, Lisa Bluder retired and some other greats departed. This year’s senior class has played a major role in getting the Hawkeyes back into the top ten in the country and in position to host an NCAA Tournament regional.

The four Hawkeye seniors, Taylor McCabe, Hannah Stuelke, Kylie Feuerbach and Jada Gyamfi met with the media on Wednesday afternoon. They discuss their time at Iowa, playing for Coach Jan Jensen, what’s to come for them after college and more.