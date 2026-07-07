WATCH: Iowa Women's Basketball Summer Practice

There’s still 118 days until the Iowa Women’s Basketball team tips off the 2026-27 season, but the work starts well before the season-opener. The Hawkeyes are in the middle of summer practice which spans over the month of July. It’s a crucial portion of the calendar, as they are not only trying to integrate six newcomers, but they’re also shifting from the high-low to the 4 out, 1 in offense. Tuesday was also the first official practice for Georgia transfer Dani Carnegie who is back on campus after playing with Team USA at the 3×3 Nations League in Chile.

The media was allowed to catch the final 45 minutes of practice and got to see some live reps against the male practice players, as the Hawkeyes continue to implement their read-and-react offense. They finished up practice with some fast break drills.