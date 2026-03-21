WATCH: Jan Jensen discusses the Hawkeyes win over FDU

Whether you are expected to win by 20 points or not expected to win at all, the objective is all the same in March. Survive and advance. That’s the feeling around the locker room after the Hawkeyes 58-48 win over upset-minded 15 seed Fairleigh Dickinson. Iowa struggled to put the Knights away all afternoon, but did enough to advance to the Round of 32 on Monday.

Head coach Jan Jensen spoke in the locker room after the win, discussing her thoughts on what will be a heavily criticized game by outsiders, what she said in the fourth quarter huddle, getting Chit-Chat Wright comfortable with leading the offense and more.