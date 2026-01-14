WATCH: Jan Jensen, Hawkeyes preparing for Oregon

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team has gotten off to a strong start in Big Ten play, but the level of difficulty is about to ratchet up. Starting with Oregon on Thursday night, the Hawkeyes will play nine straight games against teams ranked in the Torvik Top 30. Head coach Jan Jensen met with the media on Wednesday morning to discuss their upcoming matchup with Oregon, getting Kylie Feuerbach back in the lineup and more. We also got to meet with Chit-Chat Wright and Kylie Feuerbach, with Kylie discussing her return to play after missing three games.