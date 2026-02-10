WATCH: Jan Jensen, Hawkeyes preview Washington

After a short six-day break, the Iowa Women’s Basketball team is set to get back to it, as they welcome 25th-ranked Washington to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday night. It’s all of the sudden become a pretty important matchup, with the Hawkeyes currently riding a three-game losing streak that has dropped them to 18-5 overall and 9-3 in Big Ten play. The meeting with the Huskies will not only have implications in the conference standings, but it’s an opportunity for Iowa to add another nice win to their resume as they continue to try to lock up a spot as an NCAAT regional host.

Head coach Jan Jensen met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to discuss how they utilized the short break, analyzing all lineup options, who’s stepped up from a leadership standpoint outside of the veterans and more. She also discussed the matchup with Washington, what stands out about the Huskies and the play of Avery Howell. We also spoke with Layla Hays and Addie Deal to get their thoughts on the three-game skid and how the team has responded since the loss to Minnesota.