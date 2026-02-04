WATCH: Jan Jensen, Hawkeyes recap west coast trip, preview Minnesota

It wasn’t a very successful trip out west for the Iowa Women’s Basketball team, but in the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t have to be a hurtful stretch if the Hawkeyes don’t let it. Sitting at 18-4 overall, the sky is far from falling, but another difficult matchup awaits on Thursday night when Minnesota comes to town with their best team since 2018. A win would go a long way in righting the ship after a tough weekend in California.

Head coach Jan Jensen met with the media on Wednesday morning to discuss the Hawkeyes 0-2 west coast trip, Addie Deal’s first two starts, the play from some bench players and more. She also spoke about their upcoming matchup with Minnesota and what about the Gophers impresses her. We also got to talk with Journey Houston and Kylie Feuerbach to get their thoughts on the last week of basketball.