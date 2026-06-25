WATCH: Jan Jensen, Hawkeyes talk at the first summer open practice

The Iowa women’s basketball season is still 130 days away, but preparations are already underway with the majority of the team on campus to participate in summer practice. Although every single summer is crucial for the development of everyone on the roster, this one feels a bit more important, as the Hawkeyes welcome six new players, including four from the transfer portal. On Thursday, the media was invited to watch the final hour of practice, which included a lot of install drills, with the coaching staff moving back to the 4 out, 1 in offense that they deployed with Caitlin Clark and Lucy Olsen in years past.

After practice was over, the media got to talk with head coach Jan Jensen for a bit. She shared her thoughts on the beginning of summer practice, integrating all of the new pieces, her early thoughts on freshman McKenna Woliczko and more. We also got a chance to talk with Taylor Stremlow, Ava Heiden and Oklahoma State transfer Amari Whiting.

Head Coach Jan Jensen

Oklahoma State transfer Amari Whiting

Ava Heiden

Taylor Stremlow