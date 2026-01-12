WATCH: Jan Jensen, Hawkeyes talk comeback win over Indiana

It was a wild one in Bloomington on Sunday, with the Iowa Women’s Basketball team completing a 16-point comeback for a 56-53 win over Indiana. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 14-2 on the season and 5-0 in Big Ten play. It’s just Iowa’s second win in their last nine trips to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Head coach Jan Jensen met with the media after the game to discuss the comeback win, halftime adjustments on the defensive end, and how she puts this past week into perspective after getting two wins in unique ways. Ava Heiden and Kylie Feuerbach also spoke after the win. Heiden finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Feuerbach played for the first time since UConn.