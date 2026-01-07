WATCH: Jan Jensen, Hawkeyes talk during their bye week

As the Iowa Women’s Basketball team found out in Evanston on Monday night, there aren’t many, if any games in the Big Ten that you can comfortably win on an off night. They managed to grind out a 67-58 win over Northwestern and get a bit of a break before traveling to Bloomington on Sunday for a matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers.

Head coach Jan Jensen met with the media on Wednesday morning to discuss the win over Northwestern, Kylie Feuerbach’s leadership on the sideline, working with Ava Heiden on her foul trouble, why Indiana won’t be a cakewalk and much more.

We also spoke with Layla Hays, who talked about her recruitment to Iowa and adjusting to life at the DI level. Taylor Stremlow met after and spoke mostly about where the Hawkeyes stand at the halfway point, as well as her family’s connection with Indiana head coach Teri Moren.