WATCH: Jan Jensen, Hawkeyes talk loss to Minnesota

There’s still plenty of time left to right the ship, but at the moment, the Iowa Women’s Basketball is trending in the wrong direction at the wrong time. On Thursday night, the Hawkeyes fell 91-85 to Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. With the loss, Iowa falls to 18-5 on the season and 9-3 in Big Ten play.

Head coach Jan Jensen caught up with the media after the loss to discuss the struggles on the defensive end of the floor, why the defensive lapses were so frustrating, how to create a sense of urgency going forward and more. We also caught up with Chit-Chat Wright and Ava Heiden. Wright finished with a double-double 20 points and 12 assists, while Heiden had a game-high 24 points.