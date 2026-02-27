WATCH: Jan Jensen, Hawkeyes talk win over Illinois

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team continues to find ways to get it done. They trailed by as many as six points in the fourth quarter, but when it counted, they stepped up and got it done. The Hawkeyes made clutch plays down the stretch to pull out an 82-78 win over Illinois on Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. With the win, Iowa moves to 23-5 overall and 14-3 in Big Ten play.

Head coach Jan Jensen met with the media after the win to discuss the importance of winning a game with a tournament feel, what the pivotal moments were down the stretch, Ava Heiden’s growth this season, the play of Taylor Stremlow and more. Ava Heiden and Taylor Stremlow also spoke with the media. Heiden finished with a career-high 28 points, while Stremlow added a double-double 11 points and 11 assists.