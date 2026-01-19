WATCH: Jan Jensen, Hawkeyes talk win over Michigan State

The energy inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena was palpable from the start and the Hawkeyes delivered. A battle of two top 15 teams, the Iowa Women’s Basketball team picked up a big-time resume builder, defeating 15th-ranked Michigan State 75-68 on Sunday night. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 16-2 on the season and 7-0 in Big Ten play.

Head coach Jan Jensen met with the media after the game to discuss the resiliency of the team in tough moments, the play of Hannah Stuelke, whether or not this was their best game of the season or more. We also met with Hannah Stuelke and Ava Heiden. The two frontcourt players combined for 42 points, 15 rebounds and 7 assists.