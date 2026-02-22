WATCH: Jan Jensen, Hawkeyes talk win over Michigan

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team made a statement on Sunday. They held 6th-ranked Michigan to a season-low in points, picking up a 62-44 win that has both Big Ten and NCAA Tournament seeding implications. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 22-5 on the season and 13-3 in Big Ten play.

Head coach Jan Jensen met with the media after the win to discuss the team’s defensive performance, Ava Heiden’s “bad ass” play, why Kylie Feuerbach should be on the Big Ten All-Defensive Team and more. We also got to talk with Ava Heiden and Hannah Stuelke after the win. Heiden finished with a double-double 24 points and ten rebounds, while Stuelke was in triple-double territory with 11 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.