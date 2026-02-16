WATCH: Jan Jensen, Hawkeyes talk win over Nebraska

The Hawkeyes didn’t have much trouble with the early Monday morning tip. They jumped out to an early lead and built it to as large as 27 points en route to an 80-67 win over Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. With the win, Iowa moves to 20-5 overall and 11-3 in Big Ten play, while they have reached the 20-win plateau for the tenth consecutive season.

Head coach Jan Jensen met with the media after the win to discuss two critical runs that changed the game, the play of Ava Heiden, Taylor Stremlow’s impact in the starting lineup, as well as adjusting to the early tip time. We also got to talk with Ava Heiden and Taylor Stremlow after the win. Heiden finished with a double-double, matching her career-high with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Stremlow added a career-high 17 points and three made threes.