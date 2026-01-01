WATCH: Jan Jensen, Hawkeyes talk win over Nebraska

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team started the new year with an impressive home win knocking off 20th-ranked Nebraska 86-76 on Thursday afternoon. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 12-2 on the season and 3-0 in Big Ten play.

Head coach Jan Jensen met with the media after the game to discuss the win over the Huskers, her team’s ability to make winning plays down the stretch, what changed in the second half defensively and the impact of the home fans. Hannah Stuelke and Chit-Chat Wright also met with the media. Stuelke finished with a double-double 21 points, ten rebounds, while Wright put up a season-high 24 points.