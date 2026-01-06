WATCH: Jan Jensen, Hawkeyes talk win over Northwestern

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team did have their best in Evanston on Monday night. They looked out of sync for the majority of the night, which allowed Northwestern to stick around deep into the fourth quarter. However, the Hawkeyes did just enough to pull out a 67-58 win to move to 13-2 overall and 4-0 in Big Ten play.

Head coach Jan Jensen met with the media after the game to discuss the win, grinding one out on the road, what the message was at halftime, how they are working to limit Ava Heiden’s foul trouble and more. The media also spoke with Ava Heiden and Taylor McCabe after the game. Heiden finished with a team-high 23 points, while McCabe added eight points and a couple of made three-pointers.