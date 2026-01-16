WATCH: Jan Jensen, Hawkeyes talk win over Oregon

Back in the comfort of their own home arena, the Iowa Women’s Basketball led from start to finish, grabbing a 74-66 win over Oregon on Thursday night. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 15-2 overall and 6-0 in Big Ten play.

Head coach Jan Jensen met with the media after the win to discuss a breakout performance from Addie Deal, why tonight felt different compared to the previous two wins, the play of Hannah Stuelke and more. We also met with Stuelke and Deal after the game. Hannah finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Deal put up a season-high 18 points and four threes.