WATCH: Jan Jensen, Hawkeyes talk win over Penn State

The Hawkeyes returned from the holiday break and had no issue getting back into the swing of things. They defeated Penn State 99-76 on Sunday afternoon to move to 2-0 in Big Ten play for the third time in four seasons.

Head coach Jan Jensen met with the media to discuss the win, including her thoughts on Ava Heiden’s performance, Taylor Stremlow jumping back into the starting lineup, bouncing back off the loss to UConn and more. The media also got to speak with Ava Heiden and Journey Houston. Heiden finished with a game-high 27 points and nine rebounds, while Houston had a double-double 11 points and 11 rebounds.