WATCH: Jan Jensen, Hawkeyes talk win over Washington

The Hawkeyes needed that. There was no panic in the locker room during their three-game losing streak, but it was important to get back on track before the streak got out of hand. Iowa picked up the defensive effort that had been lacking lately and came away with a 65-56 win over 25th-ranked Washington on Wednesday night in Iowa City. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 19-5 overall and 10-3 in Big Ten play.

Head coach Jan Jensen met with the media after the game to discuss the win over the Huskies, including talk about the defensive effort, what changed on that end of the floor, the move to Taylor Stremlow in the starting lineup, restoring order with a win and more. We also got talk with Chit-Chat Wright and Hannah Stuelke. Wright finished with a game-high 21 points, while Stuelke finished with a double-double 14 points and 16 rebounds.