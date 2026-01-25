WATCH: Jan Jensen, Hawkeyes talks win over Ohio State
A matchup of two top 15 teams, Carver-Hawkeye Arena played host the biggest game of the season to date on Sunday afternoon. The Hawkeyes delivered a...
#12 OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (18-2, 7-1) AT #10 IOWA HAWKEYES (17-2, 8-0) DATE: January 25th TIME: 1:00pm CT TV: Peacock or NBCSN (Youtube TV) - Sloane...
The undefeated start in Big Ten play lives on for the Iowa Women's Basketball team, as they enter this weekend with a 17-2 overall record and an 8-0...
Basketball games can be a journey with many ups and downs before getting to the final result. For a while, it seemed like the journey for the...
Back to back days of shows for the Hawkeye Report Podcast. This one was not an emergency podcast, but it might as well be one as the Iowa women's...
College Park, more specifically the Xfinity Center, has not been a friendly place for the Iowa Women's Basketball program over the years. The...
After having to wait until the very end of the cycle to land a commitment in the '26 recruiting class, Jan Jensen and Co. are on the board quickly...
#10 IOWA HAWKEYES (16-2, 7-0) AT #15 MARYLAND TERRAPINS (17-3, 5-3) TIME: 5:00pm CT TV: Peacock or NBCSN (YouTube TV) - Aja Ellison and Zora...
It's another busy edition of the Hawkeye Report Podcast with Tom Kakert and Tanner Lafever covering a lot of ground on all the winter sports. ...
Ben McCollum liked the effort from this team on Tuesday night. What he didn't enjoy at times was the execution of the Iowa offense. But, the Hawkeyes...
It wasn't always pretty for the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday night, but thanks to contributions off the bench from Tate Sage and Isaia Howard, they...
It wasn’t pretty on Tuesday night for the Hawkeyes, but it was a victory. The Iowa Hawkeyes didn’t play their best game against Rutgers, but they...
The Iowa Women's Basketball team is off to a 16-2 start, including a 7-0 record in Big Ten play that has them in a tie atop the standings with the...
For the first time since Caitlin Clark was on the roster and Lisa Bluder was the head coach, the Iowa Women's Basketball program is back in the AP...
RUTGERS (9-9, 2-5) AT IOWA (13-5, 3-4) TIME: 7:30 p.m. TV: BTN – Kevin Kugler and Shon Morris on the call. SERIES: Iowa leads the overall series...
Don't let the records lead you to think that Rutgers and other schools at or near the bottom of the Big Ten standings won't provide a strong test....
Tate Sage didn't play AAU basketball on one of the top shoe brand companies circuits. It was somewhat of a bit of luck that Ben McCollum even saw him...
The wait for Jan Jensen’s first (and only) commitment in the 2026 class was a long one. The 2027 class, however, has gotten off to a very different...
The Iowa Women’s Basketball team kept their undefeated start in Big Ten play going on Sunday night, taking down the visiting 15th-ranked Michigan...
It felt like a big game atmosphere at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday night and the 11th-ranked Iowa Women's Basketball team delivered a big-time win....
The energy inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena was palpable from the start and the Hawkeyes delivered. A battle of two top 15 teams, the Iowa Women's...
In front of a near capacity crowd that was engaged and loud from the start, the Iowa Women's Basketball team earned a major win, defeating...
#15 MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS (17-1, 6-1) AT #11 IOWA HAWKEYES (15-2, 6-0) TIME: 7:00pm CT TV: Big Ten Network - Chris Vosters and Brenda VanLengen...
The fifth time was a charm for the Iowa men’s basketball team. The Hawkeye had dropped their first four road games this season, the last three in...
The Iowa basketball team has been knocking on the door of a road win in the last week, but came up short. On Saturday they not only knocked on the...