WATCH: Jan Jensen previews Maryland

For the first time since Caitlin Clark was on the roster and Lisa Bluder was the head coach, the Iowa Women’s Basketball program is back in the AP Top 10. The Hawkeyes were only outside of top ten for 52 games, but their re-entry at #10 in this week’s poll shows that the program has no plans of falling out of the national picture under Jan Jensen. Coming into this week, Iowa sits with a 16-2 overall record and an undefeated 7-0 mark in Big Ten play that has them in a tie atop the standings with UCLA.

Head coach Jan Jensen met with the media on Tuesday morning to discuss the Hawkeyes move into the AP Top 10, what advice she’s given Taylor McCabe during her shooting slump, what challenges Maryland poses and why the Big Ten as a whole is so hard to prepare for this season.