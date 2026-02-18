WATCH: Jan Jensen previews Purdue

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team has restored order with back-to-back wins, answering a three-game losing streak with a great response. Now, sitting at 20-5 overall and 11-3 in Big Ten play, the Hawkeyes are great position to earn a double bye at the Big Ten Tournament and host an NCAA Tournament regional at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Still, there are boxes to check to fully ensure they reach those goals and a trip to West Lafayette to face Purdue on Thursday is next up on the list.

Head coach Jan Jensen met with the media on Wednesday morning to discuss answering a three-game losing streak with two wins, the recent play of Ava Heiden, as well as why the Boilermakers are capable of being a tough matchup. She also talked about how they strategize with challenges during a game.