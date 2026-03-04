WATCH: Jan Jensen previews the Big Ten Tournament

The calendar has flipped to March and postseason play is upon us. For the Iowa Women’s Basketball team, their season has surpassed preseason expectations, entering the postseason with a 24-5 overall record and 15-3 mark in Big Ten play. They’ll start their run in March at the Big Ten Tournament, where they received the double bye. The Hawkeyes are set to face either #18 Michigan State, Illinois or Wisconsin in the tournament quarterfinals on Friday night.

Head coach Jan Jensen met with the media on Wednesday afternoon to preview the Hawkeyes trip to Indianapolis, including an update on Hannah Stuelke, how preparation is different playing on day three vs day one and how this tournament experience will be important with the NCAA Tournament still ahead.