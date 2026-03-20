WATCH: Jan Jensen previews the Hawkeyes matchup with FDU

After a week off to focus on themselves and recover from a 32-game season, the Iowa Women’s Basketball team is back in full game prep mode as they get set to embark on their NCAA Tournament journey. The first of potentially several games on the docket, is a matchup against the 15th-seeded the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights out of the Northeast Conference.

Head coach Jan Jensen spoke with the media on Friday morning to discuss their opening round matchup with FDU, including what she’s seen from them on film, their tendency to play at a slower pace and why games against solid mid-majors, like Fairfield, in non-conference play are helpful this time of year.