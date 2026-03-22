WATCH: Jan Jensen previews Virginia

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team is on to the Round of 32. After a subpar performance against FDU led to plenty of outside noise, the Hawkeyes have flipped the page and are preparing for Virginia. In the NCAA Tournament, there’s no time to think about past games, just the next one and a trip to the Sweet Sixteen will be on the line when the Hawkeyes and Cavaliers face off on Monday.

Head coach Jan Jensen spoke with the media on Sunday afternoon to discuss the Hawkeyes matchup with Virginia, including what stands out about them on film and the biggest keys to getting a win. She also gave some final thoughts on the FDU game.