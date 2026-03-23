WATCH: Jan Jensen talks loss to Virginia

For the second consecutive season, the Iowa Women’s Basketball team has fallen short of the NCAA Tournament. This time, however, the Hawkeyes fell on their home floor. The 10th-seeded Virginia Cavaliers upset Iowa 83-75 in double overtime to become the first team to make the Sweet Sixteen after playing in the First Four.

Head coach Jan Jensen met briefly with the media after the main press conference to discuss what cost them down the stretch, the poor three-point shooting and more.