WATCH: Jan Jensen talks senior class, previews Illinois

There’s been a lot for the Iowa Women’s Basketball team to celebrate over the past week. A big-time home win over Michigan, another senior class that has helped elevate the program and moving closer to earning the opportunity to host in the NCAA Tournament. However, there is still a bit of work to be done before the focus can shift to the March festivities. It starts with a home game against Illinois on Thursday night.

Head coach Jan Jensen met with the media on Wednesday to discuss some comments made by her departing seniors, dealing with the postseason noise and more. She also previewed their upcoming matchup with Illinois.