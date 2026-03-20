WATCH: Kylie Feuerbach, Ava Heiden talk NCAA Tournament prep

The Hawkeyes are excited to be back at home for the NCAA Tournament. Some of the players that have been on the roster for a couple of seasons have been on the other side, traveling to Norman for the opening weekend last season. Having been through that, they understand the importance of hosting. Their road begins with a matchup against Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday afternoon.

HawkeyeReport caught up with Kylie Feuerbach and Ava Heiden to discuss the beginning of the Hawkeyes NCAA Tournament run. Feuerbach spoke a bit about the time off since the Big Ten Tournament, her role as a veteran that has been through several March runs and how that experience can be conveyed to the younger players on the roster. Heiden talked about the matchup against the FDU interior and a bit about how playing in front of sold out crowds all season can lessen the pressure of hosting.