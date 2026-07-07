WATCH: LaSondra Barrett, Hawkeyes talk summer practice

The offseason work continues for the Iowa women’s basketball team. With Georgia transfer Dani Carnegie back on campus after a stint with Team USA at the 3×3 Nations League, the Hawkeyes are as close to full strength as they will be until the fall when Swedish freshman Ella Strömdahl arrives. They spent the majority of portion of practice open to the media running some half-court live reps against the male practice squad.

After practice was over, the media got a chance to catch up with assistant coach LaSondra Barrett to get her thoughts on a number of topics, including implementing the new offense, who’s standing out this summer, McKenna Woliczko’s early progress and more. We also got a chance to talk with Chit-Chat Wright, Journey Houston, Jocelyn Faison and Bria Medina.