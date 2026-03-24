WATCH: Mark Gronowski discusses his preparation for the NFL Draft

It came as a shock to some that Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski was not invited to the NFL Combine, especially after a strong week at the East-West Shrine Bowl. He received an invitation a year ago, as he weighed the possibility of going to the draft or transferring, but not this time around. Being the “underdog” isn’t a new feeling for Gronowski, and his full focus is on the upcoming NFL Draft.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mark Gronowski met with the media to discuss his experiences at the East-West Shrine Bowl, not getting invited to the NFL Combine, how his experience with a pro-style offense at Iowa has given him a leg up on other quarterbacks and much more.