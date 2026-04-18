WATCH: Rick Heller, Caleb Wulf talk "doubleheader" sweep over Maryland

It was an interesting day at Duane Banks Field, as Iowa and Maryland picked up their series opener in the sixth inning, before playing the second game of the series. The Hawkeyes handled it nicely, rolling away for a 14-4 run-rule win in game one and then got fantastic pitching in a 5-2 win to take the series in game two. With the wins, Iowa moves to 21-15 on the season and 7-10 in Big Ten play.

Head coach Rick Heller met with the media after the game to discuss an offensive explosion to close out the first game of the series via run-rule and how that may have set the tone for game two. He also spoke about the impressive start from Maddux Frese and the pitching plans going into the series finale on Sunday. HawkeyeReport also caught up with first baseman Caleb Wulf to get a player perspective as the Hawkeyes look to go for a series sweep on Sunday.