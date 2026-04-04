WATCH: Rick Heller, Carter Geffre talk walk off win over Minnesota

Sometimes, all it takes is a gritty win to spark a string of wins after a rough stretch. Rick Heller and the Hawkeyes are hoping that is the case after they took down Minnesota 3-2 in walk off fashion to even the series going into Sunday’s series finale. They had lost six of their last seven in conference play, but found a way to get it done on Saturday, despite windy and very cold conditions at Duane Banks Field.

Head coach Rick Heller met with the media after the win to discuss the clutch hit from Geffre, as well strong outings on the mound from Maddux Frese and Kyle Alivo. He also spoke about how this win can help spark a run going forward. Carter Geffre also talked to the media, walking through his walk off home run and his emotions after delivering in that moment.