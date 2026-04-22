WATCH: Rick Heller, Cole Moore talk midweek win over Western Illinois

The Iowa Baseball team has been dominant in midweeks this season. In years past, the Hawkeyes have dropped a midweek or two, but this year has been different. On Tuesday night, Rick Heller’s squad rolled again, putting up a 13-run third inning to lead the way in a 22-3 run-rule win over Western Illinois. With the win, Iowa moves to 22-16 overall and 8-0 in midweek games.

Head coach Rick Heller spoke with the media after the win, discussing the strong night from the pitching staff, what he liked from the offense and why they have been more successful in midweek games this season. He also discussed the pitching plans for tomorrow against UIC.

HawkeyeReport also caught up with freshman pitcher Cole Moore to discuss his starting pitching performance. Moore tossed 4.0 scoreless inning, including four strikeouts to just one walk.