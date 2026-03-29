WATCH: Rick Heller discusses the Hawkeyes Sunday loss to UCLA

A difficult weekend for the Iowa Baseball team ended in a sweep. The top-ranked Bruins displayed their depth, both offensively and on the mound, throughout the weekend and closed out the weekend with a 14-6 win over the Hawkeyes on Sunday. With the loss, Iowa falls to 15-11 on the season and 3-6 in Big Ten play.

Head coach Rick Heller met with the media after loss discussing the free bases given up by the pitching staff, some of the fear that may have crept in facing the UCLA lineup and some of the much-needed positives from the offense.