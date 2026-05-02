WATCH: Rick Heller, Gable Mitchell talk series clinching win over Illinois

The Iowa Baseball team is on a roll. They’ve won seven of their last eight in Big Ten play, including a 6-5 win over Illinois on Saturday. The Hawkeyes held off a late Illini rally and will go for a sweep on Sunday. With the win, Iowa moves to 28-17 on the season and 12-11 in Big Ten play.

Head coach Rick Heller met with the media after the game to discuss the 8th inning defensive play that kept the lead intact, his thoughts on the pitching performance and the momentum the team has built over the last three weeks.

Infielder Gable Mitchell also met with the media talking about what has changed for the Hawkeyes over the past couple of weeks, his final game at Duane Banks Field coming on Sunday and more.