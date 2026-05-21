WATCH: Rick Heller, Hawkeyes discuss the loss to Michigan State

The Iowa Baseball team faces a long road to Sunday. After a win against Illinois in their tournament opener on Tuesday, the Hawkeyes fell 4-3 to 12th seed Michigan State who is quickly becoming the story of the tournament. With the loss, Iowa falls to 33-22 and will look to stave off elimination tomorrow against Purdue.

Head coach Rick Heller spoke with HawkeyeReport after the loss discussing the less than ideal start on the mound, why Carter Monke gives Iowa such a hard time and the tough decision to keep Kyle Alivo out there in the ninth inning.

HawkeyeReport also caught up with Kyle Alivo and Ben Swails after the loss. Alivo allowed two runs, one earned over 5.2 innings in relief, while Swails tallied three hits in his first start as the Hawkeyes leadoff hitter.