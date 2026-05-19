WATCH: Rick Heller, Hawkeyes talk Big Ten Tournament win over Illinois

The Iowa Baseball team is off to a good start in Omaha. They fell behind early against Illinois, but rallied with five runs in the seventh inning to grab a 10-6 win. The Hawkeyes advance to Wednesday where they will face Michigan State with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. With the win, Iowa moves to 33-21 on the season.

Head coach Rick Heller spoke after the game, discussing their early answer to an Illinois punch, a big seventh inning at the plate and another stellar outing from Jaron Bleeker on the mound. He also shared his early thoughts on the pitching situation going into Wedesday.

HawkeyeReport also caught up with Joey Nerat and Jaron Bleeker after the win. Nerat came off the bench and hit a three-run home run in the 7th inning, while Bleeker allowed one run over 5.0 innings out of the bullpen.