WATCH: Rick Heller, Hawkeyes talk loss to Purdue

The Iowa Baseball season has come to a close. After sweeping Purdue in Des Moines to close the regular season, the Boilermakers had the upper hand on Thursday, defeating the Hawkeyes 8-1 to advance to Friday’s quarterfinal round. Iowa finishes the season with a 33-23 record, extending their 30-win season streak and their Big Ten Tournament streak.

Head coach Rick Heller spoke with the media after the loss, discussing the effort from Purdue on the mound and where the game was lost. He also spoke about the team’s resiliency throughout the year and gave some brief thoughts on the foundation for next season.

HawkeyeReport also spoke with seniors Gable Mitchell and Caleb Wulf. Mitchell was a multi-year team captain, while Wulf finished with the second most hits in a single season in program history (89).