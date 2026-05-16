WATCH: Rick Heller, Hawkeyes talk Saturday win over Purdue

For the second straight night, the Iowa Baseball team fell behind early, but used a strong offensive outburst to come away with a win. A four-run third inning put Purdue ahead, but the Hawkeyes banged out 17 hits and used an eight-run 8th inning to roll to a 14-5 win over the Boilermakers to clinch the series. With the win, Iowa moves to 31-21 overall and 14-15 in Big Ten play.

Head coach Rick Heller spoke after the game, discussing Tyler Guerin and Cole Moore on the mound early in the game, Jaron Bleeker’s strong relief appearance, another offensive outburst and how they can keep the momentum going into Sunday, as well as the Big Ten Tournament.

HawkeyeReport also caught up with Jaron Bleeker and Jaixen Frost to get the player perspective on the win. Bleeker tossed 5.0 scoreless out of the bullpen, while Frost finished with three hits, including a home run.