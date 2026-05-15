WATCH: Rick Heller, Hawkeyes talk series opening win over Purdue

The blueprint to a series win for the Iowa Baseball team this weekend against a regional caliber team did not include getting themselves in an early hole on Thursday night. That’s exactly what they did, falling behind Purdue 5-0 in the second inning, but the offense came to life, with Iowa rallying to a 10-7 win in the series opener.

Head coach Rick Heller spoke after the win, discussing a big night from the offense, a key relief appearance from Justin Hackett, what made Kyle Alivo so good and more. HawkeyeReport also caught up with reliever Kyle Alivo and outfielder Joey Nerat to get their thoughts on the win. Alivo allowed just one run over 5.0 innings out of the bullpen, while Nerat hit two home runs.