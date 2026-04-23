WATCH: Rick Heller, Jaron Bleeker talk midweek win over UIC

Another day, another midweek win (again). The Iowa Baseball team did it again, taking down the UIC Flames 6-4 on Wednesday night to improve their record to 9-0 in midweek games this season. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 23-16 on the season,

Head coach Rick Heller met with the media after the win to discuss another strong pitching performance, what he saw from his team at the plate and getting their first close midweek win of the year. He also gave a quick preview of Indiana and potential plans with the starting rotation. HawkeyeReport also caught up with sophomore Jaron Bleeker to discuss his 3.2 inning bullpen appearance and more.