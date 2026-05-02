WATCH: Rick Heller, Kyle Alivo discuss the Hawkeyes series opening win over Illinois

The Iowa Baseball team has found their groove in Big Ten play. After a 5-10 start, the Hawkeyes are back to .500, including a 9-3 win over Illinois in the series opener on Friday night. Trailing 2-1 in the fifth inning, the Iowa offense erupted for seven runs to take control of the game. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 27-17 on the season and 11-11 in Big Ten play.

Head coach Rick Heller spoke after the game about how the game flipped in the fifth inning with the offense taking charge, the importance of Tyler Guerin working out of early jams, how they’ve started winning some series openers and more.

HawkeyeReport also caught up with Kyle Alivo to discuss his relief outing, what was working for him, how he fought through some tough at-bats and his growth from the beginning of the year.