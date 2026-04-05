WATCH: Rick Heller, Logan Runde talk Sunday win over Minnesota

The feeling after the Hawkeyes loss in the series opener was not a good one. They had lost six of their last seven in conference play, dropping them to just 3-7 in the standings. The last two games of the series went much differently, with Iowa grabbing a 5-4 win on Sunday to take two of three from the Gophers. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 18-12 on the season and 5-7 in Big Ten play.

Head coach Rick Heller met with the media after the win to discuss the final play of the game and the unfortunate injury to Gophers outfielder Michael Lippe. He also spoke about the start by Logan Runde, the response by the pitching staff the last two days and what he saw from the offense. Starting pitcher Logan Runde also answered some questions after giving up just one run over 7.0 innings.