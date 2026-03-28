WATCH: Rick Heller, Maddux Frese talk loss to UCLA

A hard-fought battle on Friday night in the series opener, the Iowa Baseball team hung around all game, but couldn’t come back from an early deficit, falling 5-2 to the top-ranked UCLA Bruins. A well-pitched game for the Hawkeyes, the offense just couldn’t string together enough traffic to seriously threaten the Bruins lead until they loaded the bases in the ninth.

Head coach Rick Heller met with the media to discuss what the Hawkeyes got from their pitching staff in the series opener, why they went to Maddux Frese out of the bullpen on Friday, the challenge of going up against the UCLA pitching staff and more. Reliever Maddux Frese also spoke to the media after tossing 5.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.