WATCH: Rick Heller, Miles Risley talk series sweep of Purdue

The Iowa Baseball team will head to Omaha with some series momentum. The Hawkeyes finished off a series sweep of Purdue on Saturday, defeating the Boilermakers 15-9 behind a 19-hit day from the offense. With the win, Iowa moves to 32-21 on the season and finishes with a 15-15 mark in Big Ten play.

Across the three-game series, the Hawkeyes put up 39 runs on 52 hits, which is a record amount of hits for a series under Coach Rick Heller. The previous record (50 hits) was set in a four-game pod series against Maryland/Northwestern during the 2021 season.

Head coach Rick Heller spoke to the media after the game, discussing the performance of Logan Runde out of the bullpen, another offensive day for his team and recapturing momentum going into the Big Ten Tournament. He also spoke a bit about their matchup against Illinois set for Tuesday in Omaha. HawkeyeReport also caught up with Miles Risley who recorded a four-hit, two home run game, including a grand slam in the 2nd inning.