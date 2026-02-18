WATCH: Rick Heller recaps the Hawkeyes record-breaking win over DIII UW-Platteville

Just a handful of days ago, the Hawkeyes didn’t have a game on the schedule. With good weather in the forecast, they quickly got a game set and played the earliest home opener in Iowa Baseball program history. They took care of business, putting up a program-record for runs in a game, defeating DIII UW-Platteville 34-5 to move to 3-1 on the young season. Up next, the Hawkeyes will travel to Boca Raton for a three-game series against Florida Atlantic.

Head coach Rick Heller met with the media after the game to discuss the start from Nick Terhaar, the overall team performance on the mound, some notable offensive nights and more.