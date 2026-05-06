WATCH: Rick Heller recaps the Hawkeyes run-rule win over St Thomas

The Iowa Baseball team wrapped up their home portion of the schedule on Tuesday night with a 14-4 run-rule victory over St Thomas in eight innings. A dominant year for the Hawkeyes in midweek action, they finished with a 10-1 record, including eight wins by double digits. With the win, Iowa moves to 29-18 on the season.

Head coach Rick Heller met with the media after the win, discussing what he saw from the offense, including big nights from four seniors in their final home game. He also spoke about the efforts of the pitching staff, the overall season success in midweeks and the message to the team with just a couple of weeks left to play.