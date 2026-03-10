WATCH: Rick Heller recaps the Hawkeyes win over St Thomas

A workman like approach on Tuesday, the Iowa Baseball team took care of business in their first DI midweek game of the year. After beating up on non-DI opponents the last three weeks, the Hawkeyes picked up a dominant 7-2 win over St Thomas, including holding the Tommies to just two hits. With the win, Iowa moves to 11-5 on the season and finished their homestand with a 4-1 record.

Head coach Rick Heller spoke after the game to discuss the overall effort from the pitching staff and why getting that many pitchers on the mound is important in midweek games. He also spoke about what he saw on the offensive side of things, before talking about the plan for the starting rotation this weekend at Penn State.